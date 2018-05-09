TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Key released, download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018 was held in May and the answer keys are available for download TS EAMCET 2018 was held in May and the answer keys are available for download

TS EAMCET 2018 answer keys: The answer keys for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test 2018 (TS EAMCET 2018) are released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad and the candidates can check the keys on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) of Telangana was held on May 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7. It will be held online for the first time in the state. Through this exam, admission will be provided into BE, BTech/BTech (Bio-Tech)/BTech (diary technology)/BTech (Ag. engineering)/BPharmacy/BTech (food technology (FT))/BSc (Hons) agriculture/BSc (Hons) horticulture/BSc (forestry)/BVSc and AH/BFSc and Pharm-D.

The exam conducting body has taken strict security measures this time. In 2016, JNTU had to conduct EAMCET thrice due to paper leak. CID probe was ordered by the state government followed by arrests of over 20 people. The probe is still on. TS EAMCET 2018 will be organised in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus and pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria. A candidate will be eligible to appear only in one session.

TS EAMCET answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the TS EAMCET official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which reads — TS EAMCET Answer Key 2018.

Step 3: Candidates need to put in their login details for their registered accounts and check the same. A PDF file will open.

Step 4: Check and tally your answers.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For engineering, biotechnology, B Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (ag. engineering) and for 50 percent seats in B Pharmacy, BTech (food technology (FT) courses.

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics along with chemistry/biotechnology/biology as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh along with bridge course or courses conducted by it or any other examination recognised as equivalent

Or

Candidates should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/AP.

For B Sc (Hons) agriculture/B Sc (Hons) horticulture/B Sc (forestry)/BV Sc & AH/ BF Sc and for remaining 50 percent seats in B Tech (FT) courses

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh with any two/three of the subjects indicated in the official notification.

For B Pharmacy course

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and biology options, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognized by the university as equivalent thereto.

For Pharm –D course

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology options conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto or should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma

examination in pharmacy course conducted by the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training or any other examination.

