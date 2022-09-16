TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: Phase 3 result to be declared today

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2022 results will be declared today, i.e. September 16. Once out, candidates will be able to check and download the TS DOST phase 3 allotment result at the official website-dost.cgg.gov.in.

The registration process for TS DOST counselling phase 3, 2022 commenced from August 29 and concluded on September 12.

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website-dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link for TS DOST 3rd Phase Seat Allotment Results 2022 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your credentials in the login window.

Step 4: Your TS DOST 3rd Phase Seat Allotment Results 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your seat allotment results for future reference.

The students who confirm their seat by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person from September 16 to 22. Thereafter, student orientation in college will be held from September 23 to September 30, while the Semester 1 classes will begin from October 1.

TS DOST exam acts as a gateway for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in several universities across the state such as Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University.