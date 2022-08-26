scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

TS DOST seat allotment 2022 results on August 27: How to check

TS DOST seat allotment 2022: The results for Telangana State DOST seat allotment result will be out by tomorrow by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The applicants can check their results at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST result 2022, TS DOSTTS DOST seat allotment 2022: Here's all you need to know. (File photo/ representational image)

The applicants can check their results on https://dost.cgg.gov.in/

Read |TS DOST 2022: Phase I seat allotment result today; here’s how to check

The TSCHE released the schedule in June for admissions to conventional courses like BA, BSc and BCom through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). Nearly 4.25 lakh seats will be filled in 1,060 colleges in Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Palamuru and Palamuru universities.

TS DOST seat allotment 2022: How to check 

Step 1: Go to the official website of https://dost.cgg.gov.in/

Step 2: The candidates will then have to click Candidate Login option on the home page

Step 3: After logging in, the candidates will have to enter their DOST id and PIN

Step 4: They will then get the result for their seat allotment

Read |TS DOST 2022: Phase I seat allotment result declared; here’s how to check score

The Phase I seat allotment results were declared on August 7. From September 16 to 22, the reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase I, II and III. The orientation will be held between September 23 to 30. From October 1, the classes of the semester will commence.

Candidates who applied to TS DOST are eligible apply to all undergraduate courses offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University respectively and 2 diploma courses such as DHMCT and D-Pharmacy in polytechnic colleges affiliated to TSBTET for the academic year 2022-2023.

