Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

DOST Admissions: TSCHE announces seat allotment result

TS DOST Admissions 2022: Candidates can check the seat allotment list for the special drive for online admissions at the official DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

DOST Admissions 2022: TSCHE will also inform candidates about their seat allotment through an SMS or even a message on WhatsApp. (Representative image)

DOST Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today released the seat allotment list for the special drive for DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) online admissions. Candidates can check the list at the official DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

According to the official notification published by TSCHE, a total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase. Also, 11,964 candidates gave web options in the special drive phase 2022.

This time, TSCHE will also inform candidates about their seat allotment through an SMS or even a message on WhatsApp.

Now, candidates have time till October 31 to confirm their seats by self-reporting. Candidates will have to confirm their seats by submitting CCOTP in their respective allotted colleges by October 31. Aspirants have to pay Rs 500 or 1000 (as instructed) in their DOST login to secure their seat. This amount will be adjusted with the college fees, the official notice states. If the candidate fails to secure their seat, their candidature will automatically be cancelled.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 11:39:25 am
