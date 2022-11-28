scorecardresearch
TS DOST Admissions 2022: TSCHE announces schedule for spot admission 3

TS DOST Admissions 2022: The round 3 of spot admission will be conducted tomorrow i.e. November 29. Candidates will be able to check the list at the official DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST, Degree Online Services Telangana, TSCHE, TSCHE chairperson, TS DOST round 3 spot admission schedule, TS DOST round 3 spot admissionTS DOST Admissions: The decision was announced by the chairperson of TSCHE (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

TS DOST Admissions 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today announced the schedule for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) spot admission round 3 in all private unaided colleges and self finance courses or private aided colleges only. Candidates will be able to check the list at the official DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the round 3 of spot admission will be conducted tomorrow i.e. November 29. This announcement was made by the convener of DOST and chairperson of TSCHE, Professor R Limbadri as well as Commissioner, collegiate education and SPD-RUSA, Navin Mittal at the official twitter handle of DOST.

Candidates should also note that candidates  who get admitted in colleges/ institutes through the spot admission lists will not be eligible for scholarships.

TSCHE will also inform candidates about their seat allotment through an SMS or even a message on WhatsApp.

Before this, candidates were given time till October 31 to confirm their seats by self-reporting, after the seat allotment list for the special drive was announced in the last week of October. In this, a total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, according to the official notification.

