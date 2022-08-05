scorecardresearch
TS DOST 2022: TSCHE to release phase I seat allotment result tomorrow; check details

TS DOST 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their seat allotment at the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

August 5, 2022 2:01:14 pm
TS DOST 2022, TS DOst resultTS DOST 2022: Through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), candidates can get admission in any of the undergraduate exams in any of the state universities. (Representative image,. Express photo)

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the result for phase 1 seat allotment of TS DOST 2022 tomorrow, i.e. August 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their seat allotment at the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

Through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), candidates can get admission in any of the undergraduate exams in any of the state universities.

TS DOST 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘TS DOST 2022: Phase 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: On the login page, enter username and password

Step 4: Click on view result and check your allotment status

Step 5: Download and take printout of the allotment status for future reference

Candidates are advised to check all the personal and other details mentioned in the result card to ensure there is no spelling error or factual mistake. Now, TSCHE will soon release the details of the next steps in addition to the counselling results, cut-offs, and seat allotment status.

The Phase 1 registration process began on July 1 and candidates had time till July 30 to apply. Now, the window for online self-reporting for selected students will be available between August 7 to August 18.

