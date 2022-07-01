scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

TS DOST 2022 registration for UG admissions begins today; check schedule

The last date to apply is July 30 and the result for phase 1 seat allotment will be released on August 6. The window for online self reporting for selected students will be available between August 7 to August 18. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 1, 2022 10:24:00 am
Interested candidates can apply online at dost.cgg.gov.in (file)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 for undergraduate admissions. Phase 1 registration process begins on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online at dost.cgg.gov.in

The candidates who have passed class 12 from the Telangana Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), or any equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.

The last date to apply is July 30 and the result for phase 1 seat allotment will be released on August 6. The window for online self reporting for selected students will be available between August 7 to August 18. 

Read |NCHM JEE 2022 provisional answer key released; check how to download

Candidates who fail to secure a seat in the first allotment result will have to register again for phase II by paying a registration fee of Rs 400. The phase II registration window will be available from August 7 to August 22. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 28.  

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

The final seat allotment after the third list will conclude on September 22. The college orientations will be conducted between September 23 to 30 and the classes will begin from October 1. 

Through DOST, candidates can apply for all undergraduate courses, such as BA/ BSc/ BCom/ BCom (Voc)/ BCom (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University respectively and 2 diploma courses such as DHMCT and D-Pharmacy in polytechnic colleges affiliated to TSBTET for the academic year 2022-2023.

 

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement