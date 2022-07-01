TS DOST 2022 registration for UG admissions begins today; check schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 for undergraduate admissions. Phase 1 registration process begins on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online at dost.cgg.gov.in

The candidates who have passed class 12 from the Telangana Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), or any equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.

The last date to apply is July 30 and the result for phase 1 seat allotment will be released on August 6. The window for online self reporting for selected students will be available between August 7 to August 18.

Candidates who fail to secure a seat in the first allotment result will have to register again for phase II by paying a registration fee of Rs 400. The phase II registration window will be available from August 7 to August 22. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 28.

The final seat allotment after the third list will conclude on September 22. The college orientations will be conducted between September 23 to 30 and the classes will begin from October 1.

Through DOST, candidates can apply for all undergraduate courses, such as BA/ BSc/ BCom/ BCom (Voc)/ BCom (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University respectively and 2 diploma courses such as DHMCT and D-Pharmacy in polytechnic colleges affiliated to TSBTET for the academic year 2022-2023.