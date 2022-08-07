scorecardresearch
TS DOST 2022: Phase I seat allotment result declared; here’s how to check

TS DOST 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their seat allotment at the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates have time till August 18 to complete the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) process. 

August 7, 2022 1:00:34 pm
TS DOST 2022, TS DOST 2022 resultTS DOST 2022: To check their phase one allotment result, candidates will have to key in their DOST ID, pin and captcha code given on the login page. (Representative image. Express photo)

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result for phase 1 seat allotment of TS DOST 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their seat allotment at the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

Students can now download allotment order and self report. To check their phase one allotment result, candidates will have to key in their DOST ID, pin and captcha code given on the login page.

TS DOST 2022 Phase I seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘TS DOST 2022: Phase 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: On the login page, enter username and password

Step 4: Click on view result and check your allotment status

Step 5: Download and take printout of the allotment status for future reference

After the seat allotment process is completed, candidates will have to confirm their seat by completing the online payment process, after which it will be the student reporting to college and then the seat will be confirmed and finalised for the candidate. Candidates have time till August 18 to complete the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) process.

Then, the reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III will take place between September 16 and 22. Colleges will then hold their orientation between September 23 and 30, and classes of semester one will commence from October 1, 2022.

