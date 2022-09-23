TS DOST 2022: Online self-reporting deadline extended

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST has extended the online self-reporting deadline for the phase 3 seat allotment 2022. Candidates can now report to the colleges till September 23.

Earlier the last date for self-reporting was September 22. The registration process for TS DOST counselling phase 3, 2022 commenced from August 29 and concluded on September 12. The result for phase III seat allotment was released on September 16.

As per the earlier schedule, the student orientation in college will be held from September 23 to September 30, while the Semester 1 classes will begin on October 1.

TS DOST exam acts as a gateway for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in several universities across the state such as Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University.