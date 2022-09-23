scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

TS DOST 2022: Online self-reporting deadline extended

TS DOST 2022 Seat allotment: As per the earlier schedule, the student orientation in college will be held from September 23 to September 30, while the Semester 1 classes will begin on October 1.

TS DOST 2022, TS DOST 2022 counsellingTS DOST 2022: Candidates can now report to the colleges till September 23. 

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST has extended the online self-reporting deadline for the phase 3 seat allotment 2022. Candidates can now report to the colleges till September 23. 

Earlier the last date for self-reporting was September 22. The registration process for TS DOST counselling phase 3, 2022 commenced from August 29 and concluded on September 12. The result for phase III seat allotment was released on September 16.

Read |CUET UG Admissions: Jamia Millia Islamia to release first merit list on September 26

As per the earlier schedule, the student orientation in college will be held from September 23 to September 30, while the Semester 1 classes will begin on October 1.

TS DOST exam acts as a gateway for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in several universities across the state such as Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 11:14:37 am
Next Story

Tabu jokes about ‘reverse ageing’, says she once bought a cream for Rs 50,000 but will never make that mistake again

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement