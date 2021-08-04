TS DOST 2021: Phase 1 seat allotment result to be declared today

August 4, 2021 12:55:13 pm
The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) will announce the phase 1 seat allotment results today. Candidates who registered for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22 can check their results at – dost.cgg.gov.in.
DOST is an online portal set up to facilitate single window admissions to various UG degree courses offered by various universities in Telangana. The counselling results, cut-offs, and seat allotment status will be announced today on the official website.
TS DOST 2021: How to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘TS DOST 2021: Phase 1 seat allotment result’
Step 3: On the login page, enter username and password
Step 4: Click on view result and check your allotment status
Step 5: Download and take printout of the allotment status for future reference
The candidates who passed class 12 from the Telangana Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), or any equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states were eligible to apply for admissions. Students had to register themselves on the portal before July 28, 2021.
