TS DOST 2021 notification released, registration process to begin on July 1

The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) has released the official notification for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22. DOST is an online portal set up to facilitate single window admissions to various UG degree courses offered by various universities in Telangana. The registration process will also begin soon. Candidates will have to register on DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in by paying a registration fee of Rs 200.

The candidates who have passed class 12 from the Telangana Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), or any equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.

Read | Telangana govt allows schools and colleges to reopen in online mode from July 1

The phase-1 registration process will begin on July 1 and will continue till July 15. Phase-1 seat allotment will be done on July 22 and phase-2 seat allotment will be done on August 4. The phase-3 of seat allotment will be done on August 18. Allotted students will have to do online self-reporting on August 18-19. First semester classes will begin by September 1, 2021.

Through DOST, candidates can apply for all undergraduate courses, such as BA/ BSc/ BCom/ BCom (Voc)/ BCom (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University respectively and 2 diploma courses such as DHMCT and D-Pharmacy in polytechnic colleges affiliated to TSBTET for the academic year 2021-2022