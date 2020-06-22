TS DOST 2020: Telangana to begin common registration for admission to state-based colleges from July

TS DOST 2020: Is common portal for admission to colleges across Telangana. (Express Photo/ Representational image TS DOST 2020: Is common portal for admission to colleges across Telangana. (Express Photo/ Representational image

TS DOST 2020: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the Degree Online Services, Telangana (Dost) 2020 for students who have cleared their TS inter exams. Through this portal, they can apply for admissions to undergraduate courses. Students who have cleared the TS Inter exams can apply for admissions to any state-based university by applying at dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidate can register themselves at the website by logging in by with their intermediate hall ticket number.

Through this portal, students will be able to apply for courses and colleges of their preference. Seats will be allotted according to their choice and merit. Those who get offered a seat will have to confirm by self-reporting and paying the fee. In case a student does not want to accept the seat, they can reserve it and wait for the second allocation. Those who select a seat online will be called for physical verification to the colleges from August 20 to 24.

DOST 2020: How to register

Students will have to link their mobile number with their Aadhaar number and verify the same at the DOST website. An OTP will be sent to them. The registration can also be done through the official mobile app of the state government T App Folio, and MeeSeva Centre as well in order to register. A registration fee of Rs 200 will be applicable.

After the registration students will get DOST ID and PIN. This will be further useful in logging into the website anytime in the future. Students will be able to fill the application form only after registration.

DOST 2020: Important dates

Phase I of registration will be from July 1 to July 14 while web-option to chose seats will be given from July 6 to 15. Phase I of seat allotment will declare on July 22 and students can self-report from July 23 to July 27. Phase II of registration will begin from July 23 and conclude on July 29 and phase III of registration will be from August 8 to 18. The classes will begin on September 1.

DOST 2020: Fee

The students who are allotted to government universities or colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self-reporting. Students who are allotted to private colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500 for online self-reporting.

