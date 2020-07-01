TS DOST 2020: Registrations for admission to Telangana colleges postponed

TS DOST 2020 registration delayed (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image) TS DOST 2020 registration delayed (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

TS DOST 2020: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) registrations were to begin today. On registering at the portal, students who have cleared class 12 would be able to apply for colleges across the state. The registration was to begin from July 1, however, the same has been postponed by 15 days and is expected to open from July 15. The new schedule is yet to be released and will be updated at dost.cgg.gov.in.

While the registration and seat selection process were to be held online, the document verification was to be conducted physically from August 20 to 24. This too has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students will be able to apply for courses and colleges of their preference. Seats will be allotted according to their choice and merit.

The results for CBSE and CISCE are also expected by July 15 and the delay of the registration might give students who are enrolled in the central boards a chance to apply for the state-based varsities.

Several universities including the University of Delhi and the University of Pune have already started their admission process. The universities across India have started the process for admission at a later stage this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For TS inter second-year students. This is the best ever pass percentage in the past five years or since 2015. As many as 68.86 per cent of the over 4.85 lakh students who appeared for TS Inter second year have cleared the exam this year.

