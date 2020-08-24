TS DOST 2020-21: Applications process for college admission begins, here’s how to apply

TS DOST 2020-21: Apply at dost.cgg.gov.in (Representational image)

TS DOST 2021: Application process has begun for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) at dist.cgg.gov.in. It offers students who have cleared class 12 or TS Intermediate examination to apply for state-based colleges through a single platform. The phase I of registration will remain open till September 7.

Students can apply for several universities through DOST including Osmania, Kaktiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana etc. Apart from undergraduate degree courses, TSBTET 2 diploma courses such as D-pharmacy etc will also be conducted through DOST, as per the official notice.

Students will have to select their options from August 29 to September 8 and verification of special category certificates will be done from September 2 onwards. Based on choice and merit, students will be allotted seats. The first allotment will be done on September 16, as per the official notice.

In case a student wishes to join the course and college allotted to them, they can self-report themselves online between September 17 to 22. Seats which will not be accepted will be moved forward in the next round. The second phase of registration will begin on September 17 to 23. There will be a total of three rounds of seat allotment.

To register at TS-DOST, students will have to link their mobile number with their Aadhaar number and verify the same at the DOST website. An OTP will be sent to them. The registration can also be done through the official mobile app of the state government T App Folio, and MeeSeva Centre as well in order to register. A registration fee of Rs 200 will be applicable.

After the registration students will get DOST ID and PIN. This will be further useful in logging into the website anytime in the future. Students will be able to fill the application form only after registration.

