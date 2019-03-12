TS DEECET 2019: Online application process begins, how to apply

TS DEECET 2019: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, has invited candidates to apply for Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2019. The online application process has started from March 11 and the candidates can apply till April 4. The last date to pay application fees is April 4, 2019. The date for the examination will be notified later.

The papers will be conducted by the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) of Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Havelighanapur, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Nalgonda. The date, time and venue for each candidate will be available on the candidates’ admit cards.

The TS DEECET exams will be held in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums for 100 marks. Candidates will be asked questions on general knowledge, general English, general Urdu/Telugu, mathematics, physical sciences, biological studies and social sciences.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the admit card for the SSC (Class 10) examinations this week. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card from the official website — bsetelangana.org. The SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in on or before April 4

Important dates:

Commencement of application process: March 11

Last date to apply online: April 4, 2019.

Last year, a total of 84.15 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. A total of 5.38 lakh students had appeared for the exam