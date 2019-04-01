TS DEECET 2019: Application submission date extended, know date and time

TS DEECET 2019: The online application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2019 has been extended. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website till April 15, 2019.

Advertising

The papers will be conducted by the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) of Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Havelighanapur, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Nalgonda. The date, time and venue for each candidate will be available on the candidates’ admit cards.

The TS DEECET exams will be held in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums for 100 marks. Candidates will be asked questions on general knowledge, general English, general Urdu/Telugu, mathematics, physical sciences, biological studies and social sciences.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in on or before April 15, 2019.

TS DEECET 2019: Steps to apply online

Advertising

Step 1: Visit the official website- deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

TS DEECET 2019: Important dates

Commencement of application process: March 11

Last date to apply online: April 15, 2019.