TS DEECET 2018: Second counselling process begins today

TS DEECET 2018: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana will start the second counselling process on Tuesday, July 10. The counselling process will be conducted online through the official website, tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in. The candidates who have exercised the option in the second phase of web-based counselling for admission in D.El.Ed programme can do the payment soon.

TS DEECET 2018 counselling: Documents required

The candidates need to verify these following documents, admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar id, a copy of online application form, HS mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

TS DEECET 2018 counselling: Document verification process

The candidates have to appear in the college for the document verification. The document verification process may start from the last week of July.

Every year, DEECET is held for aspirants seeking admissions into D.El.Ed courses that include mathematics, physical science, biological science and social studies. The courses are offered in all government DIETs and private elementary teacher training institutions.

