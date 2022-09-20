scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

TS CPGET Result 2022 to be declared today: Here’s how to check

TS CPGET Result 2022: Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their TS CPGET scorecard by visiting the official website-cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania university will start the counselling process for PG admission at participating universities after the declaration of results.

TS CPGET Result 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release the result for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) today i.e. September 20. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their TS CPGET scorecard by visiting the official website-cpget.tsche.ac.in.

CPGET exam 2022 was conducted by Osmania university from August 11 to 28, in three sessions.

TS CPGET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “Result 2022” link shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as the application number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Tap on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Now, your TS CPGET result 2022 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future use and reference.

Once the results are declared, Osmania university will start the counselling process for PG admission at participating universities.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) is a state level entrance exam for admissions to various PG programmes such as M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years integrated programmes ( M.A., MSc, M.B.A). The participating universities under CPGET are Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:40:14 pm
