TS SSC Result 2026 Date And Time: Telangana board Class 10th result on April 29

Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate 10th Result 2026 Date: The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will be declaring the TS SSC) Class 10 board exam results on April 29 at 2 pm. Students can check the TS SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and school.edu.telangana.gov.in, once the results are released. Students can also check the TS SSC 2026 results from MeeSeva WhatsApp (8096958096).

K. Keshava Rao garu, Minister to the Government of Telangana will declare the TS SSC 2026 results. Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, and Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education will also be present during the result announcement from the Godavari Auditorium, ground floor, SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

The TS SSC Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state. A total of 5,28,239 students appeared for the Class 10 SSC public examinations. According to official sources, around 2,676 centres across Telangana were set up for the exam. For the convenience of students, a dedicated 24×7 control room was set up at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad. Students were given a dedicated contact number to the control room for assistance. To qualify for the TS SSC exams, students are required to score 35 per cent marks as the minimum pass mark criteria.

TSBIE Class 10 result date in the past

Last year, the TS SSC class 10 final board examination results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 pm. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 exam centres. Last year, the pass percentage of the TG SSC regular candidates was 92.78%. The pass percentage among boys stood at 91.32%, while girls achieved a higher pass rate of 94.26%, outperforming boys by 2.94%. Out of the 5,03,579 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 90%.

Telangana Board Class 10 results in 2024 were announced on April 30. A total of 5,05,813 students appeared for the exams in 2024, out of which 4,91,862 students passed. In 2024, examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2.

In 2023 the results were declared on May 10, over 4.90 lakh students have registered to appear for the TS SSC Class 10 exams. Girls had surpassed boys, getting a pass rate of 88.53 per cent. Among the total candidates, 241,184 were girls, and 243,186 were boys. Impressively, 213,530 girls successfully passed the examination, while 205,930 boys met the passing criteria. Consequently, the overall pass rate stood at 86.60 per cent.

In the 2022 TS SSC exam, the results were declared on June 29. In this exam, 5,03,5790 students appeared, out of which 4,53,201 had cleared the Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 90 per cent. As many as 5,03,579 students registered for the class 10 exams.