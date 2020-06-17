Manabadi TS Telangana SSC result 2020 not today

TS SSC Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file TS SSC Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 Manabadi Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will not release the result for SSC class 10 exam today. Putting rest to the speculations, BSE Telangana director A. Satyanarayana Reddy confirmed indianexpress.com, “The result will take another couple of days to come. It can be expected next week.”

Around 5.34 lakh (5,34,903 ) students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.

The board earlier mentioned that it failed to conduct the SSC exam this year, and the students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks. According to the board, the result consists of an internal assessment marks of 20 per cent, but this year, it would be scaled up to 100 per cent.

The students will also be awarded a grade in each subject, and based on the same, the overall grade would be calculated. “The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks,” an official press release said.

A recent circular mentioned, “The internal assessment marks obtained by the candidate on the basis of four assessment test conducted at school level will be uploaded.” Students can also check their result at indianexpress.com. In order to check the results at our portal, a student must first get him/her registered.

The paper was initially scheduled to be held from March 31 but it was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown induced due to coronavirus pandemic. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced. Nine papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics, and science.

Meanwhile, the intermediate first, second year results are likely to be released this week. A total of 9.65 lakh students will get their results once released.

