Tripura to start vocational courses on IT, agriculture and retail in 55 more schools

The Ministry approved similar courses in 80 institutions including 24 and 56 schools in the last two academic year. Representational image/ file The Ministry approved similar courses in 80 institutions including 24 and 56 schools in the last two academic year. Representational image/ file

In a bid to increase employability among students, Tripura government would start vocational courses on IT, electronics, agriculture, retail management in 55 more schools in addition to 80 schools where the courses were started earlier in last two academic years.

The Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has permitted the state to start vocational courses in information technology, electronics and hardware, agriculture and retail store management in 55 schools. These schools would be starting these courses in the next academic session.

READ | Tripura may drop science, commerce streams in schools with low enrollment; starts survey

The ministry approved similar courses in 80 institutions including 24 and 56 schools in the last two academic year.

“Introduction of vocational education in schools was part of educational reforms adopted by the incumbent state government. It is need of the hour to ensure nobody sits back jobless after passing,” Nath explained.

These courses will be outsourced to agencies engaged through tenders who recruit vocational training providers (VTP) with post-graduation or higher qualifications. Students get training in these courses in job roles of domestic data entry operators, computer hardware for IT program, field technicians for electronics and hardware program, animal health workers, livestock health control executives in agriculture program and as store operation assistant in retail management program.

READ | Tripura to conduct college examinations in July if situation improves

The education minister further informed that the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will issue certificates and grades to students taking these courses. In addition, the state and central governments would certify them as well.

Earlier in January this year, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked students to consider earning while learning from Class 8 or 9 to make sure they didn’t sit at home jobless after graduation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd