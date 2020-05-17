Tripura govt to sponsor 30 students with NEET, JEE coaching under ‘Super 30’ scheme

The scheme would fund top 30 students based on their science grades in Madhyamik (matriculation) examination. Representational image/ file The scheme would fund top 30 students based on their science grades in Madhyamik (matriculation) examination. Representational image/ file

Tripura today announced to introduce ‘Super 30’, a new ambitious educational scheme to aid students aspiring for medical or engineering courses to crack NEET or JEE, from current academic year. The scheme would fund top 30 students based on their science grades in Madhyamik (matriculation) examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here, education minister Ratan Lal Nath informed that beneficiaries of the scheme would be selected at par with SC and ST reservations.

TBSE has been asked to prepare a list of beneficiaries based on their board exam results. The list would be sourced from separate draft lists of 20 SC candidates, 30 ST candidates and 50 general candidates prepared by the board. However, they need to have annual family income less than Rs 8 lakh to avail the benefits.

The state government would sponsor each of the selected beneficiaries to study at elite coaching institutes of their choice, anywhere in India. The scheme is estimated to have financial involvement of Rs 72 lakh a year at Rs 2.40 lakh for every candidate. The scheme is estimated to incur Rs 1.44 crore in the subsequent year.

“Education department officials would be in charge of inspecting progress of their study by visiting respective coaching centers twice a year and quarterly reviewing their performances”, Nath said.

As per Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) data, 3,690 students appeared in science stream in senior secondary stream in 2019. While many of them apply in entrance coaching centers, most didn’t get their shot due to lack of resources for studying with best coaching centers of the country.

India has 546 MBBS colleges with a cumulative count of 72,098 seats, 313 BDS colleges with 26,773 seats, several IITs, NITs and IIITs. Education Minister Nath reasoned that students from Tripura, if provided a level playing field, can score as good as anyone from any part of the country in getting entry in these colleges.

While ‘Super 30’ comes from Anand Kumar’s Ramanujan School of Mathematics based in Patna, Tripura’s scheme wasn’t credited to have sourced inspiration from there.

A total of 27,155 candidates including 13,906 male and 13,249 female students appeared in Higher Secondary segment of Tripura state board exams last year. Among them, 80.51 percent students passed, which is slightly higher than 78.62 percent pass rate from 2018.

