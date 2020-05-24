Tripura to resume classes from June 15

The academic activities in the state will resume from June 15. Representational image/ file The academic activities in the state will resume from June 15. Representational image/ file

Tripura is contemplating to restart its schools from June 1 and resume academic activities in them from June 15. Speaking to reporters, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said that all schools would be properly sanitised, safe drinking water supply would be ensured and results of all classes announced before students return to their classrooms.

Earlier in April, the state government announced ‘all-pass’ for students from the first till eighth standard with immediate effect amidst lockdown. The decision was taken to facilitate academic activities of schools, as classes were resumed online and through private television channels. The state government said that students would not require to write their examinations for papers which were still left from their ongoing examinations when lockdown was imposed in March. Instead their grades were given based on their score in half-yearly exams.

Two days back, the state government rescheduled examinations of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary papers earlier postponed by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown. Examinations of both Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary stage are scheduled to commence on June 5. All these exams would start from 12 noon and continue till 3:15 PM.

Tripura had already started evaluating answer-scripts of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary papers which were held before lockdown in April, even as lockdown was not lifted. Meanwhile, all 11,011 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers serving in 8,282 schools are being provided gloves, hand sanitisers, masks etc to protect themselves and continue working in schools. Soaps and hand sanitisers would be provided to students as well.

While 2,553 schools of the state have got permanent drinking water sources functional, 250 liter water tankers would be provided to some schools where drinking water provisions are unavailable. The state education department has announced to provide Rs, 1,500 to schools which have a maximum of 50 students, Rs 2,500 to school with students between 51 and 150, Rs 3,500 to schools with students between 151 and 250 while schools which have over 250 students enrolled in them would get Rs 5,000 for purchase of soaps, hand sanitisers etc.

This sanitisation drive in the schools is estimated to cost the state exchequer Rs 1.35 crore. Concerned authorities were instructed to ensure all these arrangements within June 6, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Tripura currently has 4,398 government and government aided schools apart from 335 private schools. Nearly 5 lakh students study in these schools across the state.

