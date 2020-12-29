Tripura to resume Classes for 5 to 8 from January 4

A day after the resumption of classes for 9th and 11th standard in schools, Tripura today announced to resume classes for students of 5th to 8th standards in schools from January 4. The decision was adopted at a high-power committee meeting held recently, officials said. Besides restarting classes, it was also decided to reopen the hostels.

“Classes will start again for standard 5 to 8 at all government and private schools including the hostels from January 4,” said an official from Education Department. However, he added that no decision was taken for students studying in classes 1 to 4 so far. The state already started classes for 10th and 12th from December 7 as they need to prepare for their board examinations.

Read | Tripura plans to conduct Madhyamik, Higher Secondary exams from May 10

The state has nearly 4,400 government and its aided schools. The Tripura closed all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities during the Covid-19 pandemic since mid-March.

COVID-19 management guidelines prescribed under the standard operating procedure issued by Health Ministry which includes social distancing in classes, regular sanitisation, thermal scanning of students and teachers and use of face-masks would be maintained during the process, the official informed.

Though educational institutions were closed, online classes, video lectures in local TV channels, students’ helpline call centre, SMS-based classes were launched for the students so that they could continue their studies.