Tripura to reopen schools on voluntary basis from October 5

Students allowed to go to school on voluntary basis (Representational)

Shortly after the centre issued standard operating procedures for reopening schools for students between classes 9 and 12 on a voluntary basis, Tripura has said it is all set to reopen schools in the segment with 50 per cent teacher strength and social distancing among students from October 5.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, the education minister said students would be allowed to attend schools with written permission from parents or guardians.

A high power committee — formed to discuss reopening of schools among a host of other issues — met at the state secretariat on Thursday and resolved on resuming classwork in the schools in this formula.

The Education Ministry has issued a notification comprising details and standard operating protocol for reopening schools from September 21. Ten states of the country have already reopened classes as per the decision till date.

State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has clarified that students can put forth any queries regarding the reopening decision before their respective schools or consult with subject teachers as per requirement. However, any attendance would need a letter of consent from their parents.

“As per our formula, 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff members would attend the schools daily. The rest of the staff would take their turn on the next day”, Nath said.

On college examinations, the minister said final year examinations in all 22 government degree colleges would be conducted through online mode for now.

All educational institutions including colleges are shut down in Tripura along with the rest of the country since March.

The state’s efforts on resuming academic activities since then include online classes, airing pre-recorded sessions on Doordarshan, local cable TV coverage of such classes, classes through SMS and WhatsApp texts, neighbourhood classes etc.

Neighbourhood classes, which involve a teacher offering lessons to five students, seated at a social distance and in their locality or neighborhood, was halted one week after it started since coronavirus cases shot up in August.

The innovative classes were necessitated after a study revealed 94,013 students didn’t have access to any sort of phones and 1,42,238 students didn’t have access to cable television services at their homes, rendering the recorded or live classes pointless.

