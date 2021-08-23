Tripura to reopen degree, technical, professional colleges from August 25; guidelines issued on teaching mode, seating arrangement, sanitisation

The state government today issued a notification announcing to reopen all institutions of higher education including general degree colleges, technical and professional colleges from August 25 for conducting classes in physical mode, albeit with a set of mandatory guidelines.

A notification issued by Higher Education Director NC Sharma on August 21 reads that all principals and principal in-charges of such institutions would need to arrange for complete and effective sanitization and ensure aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among students, faculty members, staff and visitors. Faculties were instructed to arrange for extra tutorial classes for students considering the loss of ongoing academic session due to COVID pandemic. As per the guidelines, any “convenient mode of teaching” was allowed by sparing extra time and holidays

Meanwhile, principals or principal in-charges were asked to ensure seating arrangement of students in such a way that social distancing is maintained between each student in the classrooms.

“If sufficient spaces or teachers are not available the colleges are allowed to adopt measures such as staggering of attendance by conducting classes on alternate days or having different time schedules for different batches or any other method found appropriate to tackle the existing situation”, the notification said.

Plans devised to conduct classes as the higher educational institutions reopen were submitted to the higher education department by this evening.

College hostels would be, however, reopened from September 1, maintaining all guidelines issued by the state government from time to time, the notification read.

All higher education institutions of the state were asked to prepare class routines taking all preventive measures and government guidelines for COVID-19 into consideration as well as giving priority to students, follow guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India (BCI) and the central government. Physical attendance for both teaching and non-teaching staff would be mandatory on all working days.

According to the latest report from the state COVID control room, Tripura has got 1.70 per cent fresh positivity rate with 2 deaths and 109 new COVID patients detected in the last 24 hours.