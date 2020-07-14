Tripura to reduce TBSE syllabus by 30 per cent to help students cope with COVID-19 situation

TBSE to cut syllabus by 30 per cent. (Representational) TBSE to cut syllabus by 30 per cent. (Representational)

In an effort to manage crises in school-work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for the ongoing academic year.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha said academic activities in schools are disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

“We have decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 percent to help students cope with their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. We shall conduct meetings with subject expert committees to decide the formula it reducing syllabi”, Dr. Saha said.

He added that while the CBSE has reduced the syllabus by deleting certain units from selected chapters, TBSE is likely to delete entire chapters altogether, depending on whether they are preliminary or complex.

A series of meetings with subject expert committees are expected to commence from July 15 till the end of July. The reduced syllabus would be in force till coronavirus conditions do not develop.

On a different issue, the TBSE chief said the board is computing results of Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examinations, following the West Bengal formula.

“We shall award the highest mark secured among all subjects which went to examination, proportionately to papers which were left out of examination process”, Dr. Saha said. In case more than one subject was left un-examined, all of them would be awarded marks in the same formula.

The board is eyeing to announce Higher Secondary examinations, Madhyamik (old syllabus) results and Madrasa results at the same time, somewhere in the last week of July.

Earlier on July 3, TBSE announced the Madhyamik new syllabus results, with 69.49 percent pass rate, higher than 64.60 per cent last year.

