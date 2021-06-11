Tripura to ‘provisionally promote’ students from Class 5, 8, 9 and 11 due to disrupted academic session in pandemic

A decision on the 10th and 12th classes would be taken a meeting on June 14. (Representational image)

After passing students from the first, second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh classes to the next standard without exams amidst pandemic this year, the state education department today announced to ‘provisionally promote’ students from class five and eight to the next standard, since academic session was disrupted due to COVID.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions of the state were shut down since April this year due to COVID-10 pandemic. Students of the other classes except those facing board exams were promoted without conducting final exams in May.

While schools have reopened from today in ‘restricted manner’, examinations were disrupted due to hold up in classwork and provisional promotion was necessitated, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said today.

“We have no detention policy in schools. Due to pandemic, academic sessions in 2020-21 were disrupted. So, students in class 5 and 8 would be provisionally promoted to the next classes. After reopening of schools, evaluations of both classes would be conducted by school authorities,” Nath explained.

In cases where post metric scholarships, other stipends and marksheets are concerned, students who appeared in their class 9 and 11 exams, would be provisionally promoted to the next class. Their mark sheets would be prepared by awarding the highest marks obtained in performing subjects to the non-performing subjects. If a student doesn’t secure 33 per cent marks, they would still be awarded qualifying marks in the concerned subject.

Tripura has 51,827 students in class five, 52,659 students in class 8, 53,176 students in class 9 and 30,082 students in the 11th standard. The state education department earlier ‘provisionally promoted’ students of classes 1,2,3,4,6 and 7 to their next classes.

Earlier on May 28, the state education board said board examinations for matriculation and senior secondary stage would be held for selected papers since it wouldn’t be possible to conduct exams for all papers in the pandemic situation.

On this, the education minister today said decision on the 10th and 12th classes would be taken a meeting on June 14. Meanwhile, books have reached different schools and guardians were asked to collect books for their children.

The education department today further met representatives of 17 private schools at Siksha Bhawan here and asked them to reduce at least 60 per cent transport fees and waive all fees except tuition fees as long the pandemic situation prevails. The government has also requested the schools against raising tuition fees in the midst of the pandemic.