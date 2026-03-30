Tripura to introduce pre-primary units in 450 schools from next academic session

The northeastern state had only nine pre-primary schools till 2018, and since then, 236 such institutions have been opened, he said. (Image: AI Generated)

The Tripura government has decided to introduce pre-primary units in 450 schools from the 2026-27 academic session, an official said on Sunday. The northeastern state had only nine pre-primary schools till 2018, and since then, 236 such institutions have been opened, he said.

With the fresh addition of 450 pre-primary units, the total number of such facilities in government-run schools will rise to 695.

“All district education officers (DEOs) were directed to take immediate steps for introducing pre-primary units in the listed schools and ensure that the process is carried out strictly in accordance with departmental guidelines,” Elementary Education Director Rajib Datta said. Tripura has around 4,800 schools.