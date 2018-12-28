Tripura to introduce NCERT syllabus for class 1 to 9 from April 1

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government would introduce National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus from the class 1 to class 9 as well as in the senior secondary section in a phased manner from April 1, 2019. Similarly, academic sessions would be revised from December-January to April-March.

Over two lakh textbooks were brought from Guwahati for the new academic session and distributed to different school inspector’s office in the state, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath said in a late evening briefing on Thursday. “We have taken this decision to develop our state’s educational system to the national standard. The new academic session will start from April. We hope to get cooperation from the students, teachers and parents alike,” he told reporters.

The decision was approved at a cabinet meeting held yesterday.

The latest syllabus as per NCERT syllabus would be introduced from Class 1 to Class 12 in all schools under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) from the next academic session. However, those in the senior secondary would have the new syllabus from 2020.

As per the latest inputs, 2,31,500 books have reached Tripura from Guwahati till today. Meanwhile, 64 thousand others are on the way. A total of 40.60 lakh textbooks would be distributed among Inspector of Schools in eight districts of the state for disbursement in schools.

Speaking about the process of importing books, education minister Nath praised Government of Assam for their role in facilitating speedy transportation. “We are taking all required steps to ensure students to get the books prior commencement of the new academic year, ” Nath said.

The cabinet has also passed an ordinance to constitute higher education council as per Ministry of Human Resources (MHRD) rules of 2013. The ordinance would be placed before the state assembly in next session.

Earlier in October, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that school textbooks and syllabus in the state taught about former USSR president Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Ilych Lenin but no Indian leaders. He added that new syllabus would be introduced to students shortly.