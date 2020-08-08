Tripura to hold first-ever Bochor Bachao exam for candidates who flunked boards

TBSE to conduct first ‘save year’ exams soon ‘(Representational image) TBSE to conduct first ‘save year’ exams soon ‘(Representational image)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to conduct the very first ‘Bochor Bachao’ (save year) examinations in September this year after the answer-script review process is over by this month, Board president Bhabatosh Saha said on Saturday. TBSE will also conduct a re-test for the students who could not clear the exam in the first go.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said the state education board, which announced results for Higher Secondary (HS) exam with 80.80 per cent pass rate and Madhyamik results with 69.49 per cent pass rate, is now in the process of accepting review applications from students. The review application can be filed by students who feel their results should differ from the grades they received.

According to ‘Bochor Bachao’ (save year) scheme introduced by the state government from this year, students would be guaranteed entry into colleges or into the next class in case of board examinations even if they fail in two subjects, provided that they secure a minimum of 150 marks. They would have to clear a re-test within 75 days of results though to continue higher education.

As the review process has started, preparations are on to hold the first-ever Bochor Bachao exam in the history of Tripura’s state education board.

Read | Covid-19 impact: Unaided private schools fear closure as fees slashed, students switching to govt schools

“We shall soon start the process for Bochor Bachao scheme since it is supposed to be held within two months of result announcement. We are hopeful of advertising by August 20 to conduct the Bochor Bachao exams in September, provided everything else is on track. If COVID-19 situation escalates, then things might be altered”, the Board president said.

Daha explained the Bochor Bachao examination process is tagged with the review process since a student can ask for a review in a maximum of three subjects and it might change his results, including or excluding him or her in the Bochor Bachao provisions.

“Suppose a student, who failed in three subjects but has an aggregate of 150 marks, can be included under Bochor Bachao if he or she passes in one subject through the review process. Similarly, a student, who failed in one subject, can be excluded from the ambit of Bochor Bachao if the results are altered and s/he is declared as passed”, he said.

Read | When are schools re-opening? Here’s what we know so far

The board has received around review applications from 5,000 students for reviewing 17,082 papers. Around 100 teachers were inducted for the review process which would continue till August 24.

In the Higher Secondary segment, 79.52 per cent students, who appeared their exams from Arts stream, have passed while 78.56 percent passed in the commerce stream and 89.85 per cent from the science stream qualified.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.