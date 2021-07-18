Tripura to help economically backward meritorious students to pursue professional, higher education

Online applications have been invited from the candidates via newly-launched web portal www.twscholarship.com. file.

Tripura’s BJP led government has announced to financially support economically backward meritorious students to pursue various professional and other courses in any government recognised higher educational institutes.

“The Government of Tripura has introduced a new scheme ‘One Time Financial Support for economically weaker meritorious SC, ST, OBC, & Minority students’ for pursuing different professional and other courses in the government recognised institutes/colleges”, a press communique released by the Tribal Welfare Department said.

According to the announcement, the state government would give at least Rs 1 lakh for the course with releasing the first instalment of Rs 50,000 during admission and the rest after the students got the pass certificates of their first-year course.

The applicants having 50 per cent marks in either class 10 or 12, or admitted in professional courses of not less than two years could apply for the scheme.

Total 176 professional courses under the scheme were approved by the Tribal Welfare Department for the eligible candidates. Online applications have been invited from the candidates via the newly-launched web portal http://www.twscholarship.com.