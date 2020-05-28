Tripura to have NE centre of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed it would provide degree and diploma courses on teaching and treating deaf and dumb students Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed it would provide degree and diploma courses on teaching and treating deaf and dumb students

The central government has decided to set up All India Institute of Speech and Hearing’s NE regional centre at Mohanpur village of Tripura’s West district, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Nath informed it would provide degree and diploma courses on teaching and treating speech and hearing students as the only institute of its sort in NE India.

“This institute is headquartered at Mysore. The central government has decided to set up its NE regional centre at Mohanpur in Tripura. We have shown them proposed plots and they have chosen Mohanpur Mouja for the job”, the minister said. Nath added that students from all states of NE region would get to study at the institute.

Meanwhile, the education minister said that the state government shifted 20 English medium schools governed by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an effort to offer quality education to students. The state yesterday received approval from the central education board for extending provisional affiliation to these schools.

Nath said the shift over would come into effect from the current academic year itself. However, he assured that students wouldn’t feel any trouble since they were studying textbooks as per NCERT curriculum and CBSE syllabus before the shift.

“Students, guardians and teachers are excited by the shift of these schools to CBSE. Many of these schools have greeted the state government for this decision. We hope academic standards will rise with this initiative”, education minister Nath said.

Earlier this month, the state government claimed results have significantly developed in the state schools due to a compartmentalised priority education scheme introduced last year. ‘Notun Disha’ (new development), a scheme was introduced in January 2019 to develop baseline educational qualification of students and ensure quality education with the progress of higher academic performance in schools after a survey revealed 57 per cent students studying in the elementary segment couldn’t read words, sentences or even do basic arithmetic.

Claiming erstwhile Left Front government left education department in tatters, the incumbent government introduced the NCERT curriculum and CBSE syllabus under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), immediately after they assumed office in March 2018.

Tripura currently has 4,398 government and government-aided schools apart from 335 private schools. Nearly 5 lakh students study in these schools across the state.

