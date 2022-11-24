scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Tripura to have its first dental college by July

Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by Health Secretary Dr Debasish Basu, had on Tuesday visited the new seven-story building of IGM Hospital to oversee the facilities created for setting up the dental college.

Based on an expert committee's recommendations, the Health Department has already created some infrastructure.

Tripura is set to get its first dental college by the next academic session starting June or July, an MLA said.

The college will be set up in the new building of IGM Hospital here, said legislator Dr Dilip Kumar Das.

Based on an expert committee’s recommendations, the Health Department has already created some infrastructure for classrooms, operation theatres, pathology and administrative work, Das, who is also the head of the IGM Hospital’s Rogi Kalayn Samity, told PTI.



“Initially, the college will function from the new building of the hospital, but later, it will be shifted to Khejurbagan near Raj Bhavan where five acres of land has been allocated,” he said.

“Once the complete infrastructure is in place, the CM, who is also the health minister, will approach the Dental Council of India (DCI) to visit the college for affiliation,” Das added.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:40:54 pm
