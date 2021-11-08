Tripura to follow two-board scheme for Class 10, 12 board exams 2022, term-I datesheet released

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be bifurcating the board exams and will conduct two board exams for classes 10, 12 in the academic year 2021-22. The state board has also released the term-wise syllabus for class 10, 12 board exams. The term-1 exam schedule for the Madhyamik (secondary exams) or class 10 and Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12 exams has also been released. Candidates can check the entire datesheet on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The TBSE Madhyamik will begin on December 16 and HS exams will start on December 15. Along with the regular exams, TBSE has also released the class 10 Madrasa Alim, Madrasa Fazil Arts and Madrasa Fazil Theology term-1 exam datesheets.

The exams will be conducted from 12 noon to 1:45 pm. Class 10 students will appear for the English paper on December 16 as the first exam and end with optional subjects exams on December 29.

TBSE HS exams will start also begin with the English paper on December 15 and conclude with the Geography paper on January 7. The term-1 exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline mode.

The practical examinations of Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Psychology, Music and Statistics will be held from November 15 to December 4, 2021. The students are directed to contact their respective schools for practical examination dates.