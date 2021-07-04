Tripura to evaluate board exam results based on pre-boards, internal assessment, previous exam results

As many as 26,610 candidates and another 27,205 candidates were supposed to sit for Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 19 and 18 this year. File.

After the board exams were cancelled in view of the COVID pandemic, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has now decided to evaluate Class 10 and 12 based on their pre-board, internal assessment and previous class examinations records.

The Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the state education board were cancelled last month.

“Results of pre-board, internal assessment and previous class would be taken for evaluation of Class 10 and 12 students. After evaluation, we will announce their results by July 31”, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha told reporters here this afternoon.

He further said students who might not happy with their evaluated marks under this system, examinations would be held for them between August 10 to September 20.

As pre-board examinations of three subjects, out of five, for Class 10 were conducted before, the students would be given marks in these subjects including Language, Science and Social Science. For the rest two papers, English and Mathematics, the highest marks they obtained among the three subjects, would be given to them.

The students, who didn’t sit for the pre-board examinations, would be evaluated based on their Class 9 final results.

Regarding Class 12 students, 30 per cent marks from the theory portion of the highest-scoring subject of Class 10 and another 30 per cent from theory in the particular subject in Class 11 would be taken for evaluation. The rest 40 per cent of the theory portion of the subject would be taken based on their Class 12 internal assessment or practical examinations, he added.

A total of 26,610 candidates from Class 10 and another 27,205 from Class 12 were supposed to sit for the board examinations this year.