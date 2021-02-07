Tripura to assess learning loss of school students during pandemic

In order to assess learning losses between classes 3-9 due to Covid-19 lockdown, Tripura Education Department would start interim evaluation from February 8 to 13, officials said. The decision was taken as schools were closed since mid-March last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the schools have reopened in the first week of December. The state has around 4,400 government schools.

“All the students from classes 3 to 9 have been asked to remain present in their respective schools during the ongoing evaluation period. If anyone fail to do so, they could appear for evaluation during mop-up round from February 15-20. If any student is found facing problem in any subject, he would be given special coaching before his final examinations”, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters at the Civil Secretariat today.

During the pandemic, online and video classes, SMS based classes and Students’ Helpline Call Centre were arranged for the students so that they could continue their education even sitting at their homes. Neighbourhood classes with 1:5 ratio were also arranged for students and mainly for those who could not access online classes due to lack of smartphones.

“We are going to asses learning loss due to Covid lockdown by conducting and interim assessment from tommrow for class 3 to 9.. details are as given above .. this might be a first time attempt to asses the loss occurred due to lock down. We are basically focusing on Foundational literacy and Numeracy (FLN) with the help of Pratham foundation”, an official said.

According to a survey conducted by the Education Department in 2019, 43.02 per cent students studying in classes 3-8 were found able to read their textbooks and 19.02 percent could do basic sums as against 88.27 per cent children able to do the same in annual exams of last year. “The Education department provided special coaching to them under’ Notun Dashak scheme last year. After that, we found that 93.69 percent students were found capable of reading textbooks and 88.27 percent students could do basic sums,” the minister informed.