Tripura to appoint 1400 teachers, other staff in 100 govt sponsored schools

In an effort to boost school education, Tripura has decided to appoint 1400 teaching and other staff for 100 government-sponsored schools that would be switched over to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under its ambitious Vidyajyoti scheme.

“We got approval for 52 schools so far. The rest schools will get approval soon. We are also appointing 1400 teachers and other staff for which we need to spend an additional amount of Rs. 34.10 crores”, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media persons in Agartala.

Of the 100 schools, 23 are in the West district, 10 in the Unakoti district, 12 in North District, 11 each in the South district, Sepahijala district and Khowai district, Gomati district and Dhalai district.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath Later said, in order to extend English medium facility in the mission 100 schools, 71 of which are presently Bengali medium schools, the primary section would be started with English medium and as they move up in class hierarchy classes from first to twelfth would be gradually converted to English.

The government decided to appoint academic councillors, librarians, staff nurses, special educators, besides teachers for different subjects, Physical Education, Economics, Political Science, Geography, Social Science and Psychology.

The state sought Rs. 146 crore for 58 schools in rural areas and Rs. 105.9 crore in urban areas for the Development of infrastructure under the scheme. Later, Nath said that the figure of drop out was decreased in 2019-20 compared to 2016-17.

While sharing the figures in detail, the minister said that the school drop-out in the primary level came down to 2 per cent in 2019-20 from 4.12 per cent in 2016-17. The dropout in the upper primary level was 5.25 per cent in 2016-17 and 3.52 per cent in 2019-20.

As per education department statistics, Tripura’s students’ admission rate in primary schools was 95.88 per cent in 2016-17, 98 per cent in 2019-20 and 95.74 per cent in case of upper primary level in 2016-17 and 98.48 per cent in 2019-20.