Tripura TJEE results 2019 declared: How to check

TJEE results 2019: The Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations Board has declared the results of Joint Entrance examination. The result is available at the official websites, tbjee.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. A total of 2093 candidates have made it to the PCM merit list while as many as 3356 aspirants appeared for PCB. The merit list contains merit positions of the candidates along with their roll number, category and quota.

Tripura JEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2019

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the enrollment number, date of birth

Step 4: Results, rank card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board is likely to start counselling process this month. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, etc. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank.

The students who have cleared the examination will get a chance in engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses in various colleges in the state of Tripura.