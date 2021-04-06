Tripura TJEE 2021 to be held on June 23; check application process, paper pattern details

TJEE is scheduled to be held on June 23 as an offline, pen and paper based test. Image source: Shared by AglaSem

Tripura TJEE 2021: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination recently released the TJEE 2021 details on the official website — tbjee.nic.in. TJEE is scheduled to be held on June 23 as an offline, pen-and-paper based test. The examination is conducted for admission to various state universities in engineering, technology and other professional disciplines.

TJEE registrations have commenced on April 5. The registrations and online applications will only be accepted till April 25. Aspiring candidates have to register and apply online by filling up the relevant forms on the website tbjee.nic.in. It may be noted that the board charges Rs 550 from general candidates as application fee. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 450 only while those who BPL category have to pay only Rs 350 to apply for this test.

Once the registration process is completed, the board allows candidates to edit certain parameters on the online application form. The board has not yet announced the correction window. However, with the exam date out, the TJEE admit card is scheduled to release during the second week of June.

It may be noted that the admit card releases online at the official website through candidate login only. Candidates must download it from the website as per schedule and preserve the print-out for the exam.

Exam pattern

Those who are appearing in the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination for the first time this year, must know that the board has introduced certain revisions to the earlier exam pattern. As per official sources, the TJEE syllabus for all subjects will be divided into 10 modules. The paper will be based on these modules. Unlike previous years, the TBJEE is going to conduct the TJEE 2021 on a single day across multiple shifts.

In the first shift, the board will conduct the examination for the subjects of physics and chemistry. In the subsequent shifts, the test for subjects such as Mathematics and Biology will be held. Candidates may note that the total duration of the paper is three hours.

In the first shift, the total duration will be 90 minutes with sectional timing of 45 minutes for each subject. The subsequent shifts will also be of 45 minutes duration. Candidates must aim to attempt as many questions as they can within the allotted time to secure their positions in the top of the TJEE result/ merit lists.

The TJEE question paper will consist only of MCQ type questions carrying 4 marks each. On the other hand, every wrong answer will be penalised by deducting 1 mark. Candidates may note that there will be 30 questions in each subject. To know the type of questions asked in the exam, one must refer to the previous year papers of the exam etc. By consulting the question papers along with the corresponding year’s TJEE answer key, candidates can get a fair idea of typical types of questions that they have to solve in the exam.

Preparation for TJEE can be done simultaneously with JEE Main. Talking of the JEE Mains, recently registrations ended for the April iteration exam. And soon, the JEE Main admit card will be released. The predictions around admit card release date of JEE are hovering between 11th and 23rd April.

Circling back to TJEE; it may be noted that for admission to different types of programs through the exam, candidates have to choose a relevant group of subjects. For example, for admission to engineering/technology, candidates must choose Group A which consist of physics, chemistry and mathematics).

Similarly, for admission to veterinary, agricultural, fisheries, paramedical and other programs, candidates have to choose Group B which consist of physics, chemistry and biology. The third group i.e. group C consists of all subjects and it must be chosen by those candidates who are appearing for more than one program.