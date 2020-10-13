Tripura TJEE 2020 final answer key released, check direct link

TJEE 2020 final answer key is available at tbjee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TJEE 2020 final answer key: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the final answer key for the state JEE exam. The candidates can now visit the official website- tbjee.nic.in, check and download the final answer key. The state JEE exam was held on September 26.

Earlier, the candidates raised objections on provisional answer key till October 8.

Tripura TJEE final answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link of TJEE 2020

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The result of TJEE is likely to be announced this month, following which the counselling process will begin. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, etc. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank.

The students who have cleared the examination will get a chance in engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses in various colleges in the state.

