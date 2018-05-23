Tripura TJEE 2018: Results declared at tripuraresults.nic.in

TJEE results 2018: The result is available at the official websites, tbjee.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in TJEE results 2018: The result is available at the official websites, tbjee.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

TJEE results 2018: The Tripura joint Entrance Examinations Board has declared the results of Joint Entrance examination. The result is available at the official websites, tbjee.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Around 2813 candidates have cleared the Engineering entrance examination successfully, while in medical exams, 3907 candidates were successful. This year, total 4503 candidates had appeared in the examination.

Rohan Debbarma topped in both Medical and Engineering stream. In Engineering stream, Subhradeep Saha and Spandan Sen Chowdhury secured the second and third position respectively. In Medical, Nilotpal Chakrabarti and Deepmalya Chakrabarti stood second and third respectively.

Tripura JEE result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2018

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the enrollment number, date of birth

Step 4: Results, Rank card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TJEE 2018: Counselling likely in June

The board is likely to start counselling process in the month of June. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, etc. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank.

The counselling will be conducted through the online mode and it will consist of various rounds. The candidates have to select the branch and the institution according to their preferences for the counselling procedure. Once the counselling is done the seat allotment results will be declared online on the official website. So, the candidates can check the official website once they are done with the first round of counselling.

The students who have cleared the examination will get a chance in engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses in various colleges in the state of Tripura.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd