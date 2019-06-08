Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 to be declared today

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the result of Madhyamik, Class 10 examinations on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The results will be declared at 9:45 am, as per the official notification.

The students can check the results through the websites tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

This year, over 47,000 students appeared for the Madhyamik exam that was conducted from March 2 to 26, 2019.

“Neither NIC nor Tripura Board of Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately,” mentioned an official notification.

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: Websites to check results

tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripuraonline.in

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: Check results via mobile

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.

Last year 59.59 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.