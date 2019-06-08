Tathagata Datta tops in Tripura Madhyamik exams, pass percentage is 64.60%

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019: Nearly 65 per cent students cleared the Tripura board Madhyamik examination this year, the result of which was declared on Saturday, June 8. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School secured the first rank with 481 marks.

Sujata Paul from Teliamura HS School, Naren Chandra Pal from Melaghar Class 12 School, Souradeep Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan jointly secured the second place with 480 marks while Souradip Bhattacharjee from Umakanta Academy became third with 479 marks.

The students can check the results through the websites tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

A total of 53 schools secured the 100 per cent pass percentage in Madhyamik examination, while 34 schools became unsuccessful with 100 per cent failure rate.

Category wise pass percentage

The pass percentage of the Scheduled tribe (ST) category candidates are 45.84 per cent, while 66.71 per cent Scheduled Caste (SC) category candidates cleared the examination successfully.

Subject wise pass percentage

This year, 119 students secure full marks in Mathematics. The pass percentage in Maths is 69.90 per cent, Science- 77.77 per cent, Social Science- 81.04 per cent, English- 95.97 per cent.

A total of 44,747 students appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year that was conducted from March 2 to 28, 2019. The girl students appeared more in the Class 10 examinations.

While 23,836 girl students sat for the examination, the number of boys appeared are 20,911.

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: Websites to check results

tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripuraonline.in

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: Check results via mobile

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566. Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Last year 59.59 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.