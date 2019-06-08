Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019: How to check results via websites, mobile, app

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019: Over 47,000 students who had appeared in the Tripura board Madhyamik Class 10 examinations will get their results on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The results will be announced at 9:45 am.

The students can check the results through the websites tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

The Madhyamik examination was conducted from March 2 to 26, 2019.

“Neither NIC nor Tripura Board of Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately,” mentioned an official notification.

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year 59.59 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.