Declared! TBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 declared, check scores at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018, Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the result of Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik examination 2018 today, on June 12 at 9:30 am. The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 10 at around 51 centres across the country. Earlier, the board declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 22 at 9 am and a total of 2803 students had cleared the same successfully. Students can check their results at the official websites — tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Other websites where the result can be checked includes — http://www.tripura.nic.in, http://www.tripurainfo.com, http://www.tripuraresults.nic.in, http://www.exametc.com, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.examresults.net and http://www.knowyourresults.com.

Last year, the pass percentage in Class 10 was 67.38. The Board also released the HSC +2 result on June 8. Students can also check their result through SMS. In order to obtain their scores, they should SMS TBSE<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070. The exams for the new as well as old pattern were conducted during the same time period. The result of Madrasa Alim examination 2018 has also been declared by the Board.

TBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results will also be available via SMS. The candidates have to type TBSE12 then space and then type the roll number and send it to 54242. Over 49,000 students had appeared for the exam this year.

