Tripura TBSE HS exams: 27,000 students appear, no untoward incident reported on day one

Tripura TBSE HS exams: Tripura Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations started on Friday with nearly 27 thousand candidates appearing for the exams this year. Speaking to reporters, TBSE Deputy Secretary Pradip Sengupta on Friday said that nearly 27,000 candidates including 13,940 male and 13,264 female candidates are appearing for their Higher Secondary examinations. He also informed that the HS exams are being conducted across 59 centers and 81 additional venues created across 8 districts of the state.

Advertising

The first day of the board exam went smoothly and there were no reports of cheating, paprer leak reported from any centre, mentioned the official.

Earlier in December last year, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced dates for Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations and Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams for 2019. The Board is slated to hold the Madhyamik examinations from March 2 to March 19 while the Higher Secondary examinations started from today and would continue till March 30.

Madrasa Fazil examination started today as well and would continue as per HS exam schedule till end of the month. However, Madrasa Alim examinations would start tomorrow and end on April 1.

25,443 students appeared their HS examinations across 380 schools in Tripura in 2018. Among those who wrote their papers, 78.62 percent passed, which was marginally higher than 77.31 percent pass percentage from 2017.

Madhyamik examination results revealed “bad performance” of students as only 59.59 percent students passed, 7.79 percent lower than the previous year.

Advertising

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government later formed a fact-finding committee to examine causes of decline in percentage of students who passed their Madhyamik examination conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).