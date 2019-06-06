Tripura TBSE Class 12 results declared, Science students retain all top 10 positions

TBSE Class 12 results 2019: Science toppers retained all top ten positions in the combined merit list of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) results as the board announced cumulative results with an average of 80.51 per cent pass rate.

Addressing a press conference here this morning, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said Science stream toppers have retained all top ten positions in the combined merit list of TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) results this year.

“27,155 candidates including 13,906 male and 13,249 female students appeared in the state board conducted Higher Secondary exams this year across 400 schools in Tripura. Among them, 80.51 per cent students passed, which is slightly higher than 78.62 per cent pass rate from 2018”, Saha told reporters.

Meanwhile, 79.05 per cent of students from the Humanities stream have passed, while 78.13 per cent from the Commerce stream cleared their senior secondary examinations.

Senior Secondary results in 72 schools spread across the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas have slightly improved this year as well with an average of 67.66 per cent pass rate.

Out of the state’s eight districts, students from South Tripura district have fared the best with a 80.31 per cent pass rate. Sepahijala, Gomati and Khowai districts follow; Dhalai district students fared the worst with a 63.84 per cent pass rate.

Nilanjan Deb of Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala topped among students in the Science stream of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) this year.

Akash Majumder of Belonia Government English Medium H/S School in South Tripura, ranked second while Arnab Chowhan of Shishu Bihar H/S School in Agartala ranked third, Abir Debnath fourth, Shubham Banik fifth, and Sagar Paul of Umakanta Academy in Agartala sixth, marginally above Supratima Dutta of the same school.

Pallab Debnath of B.B. Institution who scored 464, Birat Debnath of Golden Valley H/S School, Rismita Dhar of Dharmanagar Government Girls H/S School and Krishnendu Saha of Udaipur English Medium H/S School jointly ranked ninth and Punit Debnath of Chandrapur Government H/S School ranked tenth.

Tanushree Biswas of Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School in Gomati district ranked first in the joint list of Humanities and Commerce candidates this year. She scored 451 marks with letters of distinction in five subjects.

Meanwhile, girls have surpassed boys in the Higher Secondary results this year with 81.91 per cent candidates having passed against the 79.10 per cent pass rate among boys.

Twenty-one schools have secured 100 per cent pass rate this year. Two schools, New Hindi Higher Secondary School and Chandrapur Higher Secondary School of West Tripura district, recorded zero per cent pass rate.

The Higher Secondary examination was conducted from March 1 to April 3, 2019 this year. Evaluation of mark sheets started on April 25 and the results were declared 63 days after completion of examinations.