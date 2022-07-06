Tripura TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared: How to check scores

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2022: Tripura Board Of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared class 10 and class 12 examination results on July 6. Students who appeared in the TBSE matric and inter exams can check their result at the official website – tripuraresults.nic.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Tripura class 10 term 2 board examinations were held from April 18 to May 6, 2022. The examination was conducted from 12 pm to 1:45 pm in an offline pen and paper mode.

TBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate the link to Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Click on submit and the Tripura class 10 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

Students need to take a print out of the result displayed at their screens. This will act as a provisional result until the official mark sheet is released by the board. Students can also access their results via SMS. To avail of this facility, students will have to type, TBSE10 <space> (Registration No.)(Roll No.) and send it to number 7738299899.

Students are required to score at least 30 per cent marks on each paper and overall to clear the TBSE 10th exams 2022. Earlier, the board had announced the TBSE class 10 term 1 result on February 28.