Tripura TBSE class 10th, 12th result 2019: Date and time

Tripura TBSE class 10, class 12 result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the result of class 12 or higher secondary on June 12 (Thursday), 2019 and the result for class 10 board exams or Madhyamik result will be declared on June 8 (Saturday). The result will be available at the official websites, tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in at 9 am.

Advertising

TBSE or Tripura Board will declare class 12 results for only Arts and Commerce stream only. The Tripura Board class 12 Science stream result 2019 has already been declared on May 21, 2019.

The Tripura Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2019 and over 25,000 students appeared for the same. In class 10, Madhyamik exams over 73,000 students had registered. The exams were conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2019 across 83 centers.

Last year 59.59 per cent students who sat for class 10 exams cleared the same. The pass percentage in class 12 (science) 88.95 per cent, up by 4 per cent from last year. The pass percentage for class 10 and class 12 results are also expected to go up. This year, a total of 3,787 students appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exams in the science stream.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.